Fight in Ohio GOP Senate debate leads to demand for apology

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A near-physical altercation in the nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio has led to a demand from some military veterans that one candidate apologize. The heated argument came during a debate Friday with five candidates seeking the GOP nomination to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel shouted an attack at investment banker Mike Gibbons. Gibbons responded that Mandel had never been in the private sector and didn’t know “squat.” Mandel stood, saying he had served in Iraq as a Marine. Fifteen veterans backing Mandel said Monday they were “disgusted beyond belief” at Gibbons’ statement. Gibbons calls Mandel unhinged and unfit.