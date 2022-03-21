Former Czech Prime Minister Babis indicted in fraud case

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will face trial after the prosecution indicted him in a fraud case involving European Union subsidies. The move announced on Monday by Prague’s public prosecution office came weeks after lawmakers in the lower house of the Czech Parliament lifted Babis’ immunity from prosecution for his alleged involvement in the $2-million fraud. That decision allowed the prosecutors to complete their review of the case and go ahead with Babis’ indictment. It was repeatedly recommended by police investigators. Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the allegations against him were politically motivated.