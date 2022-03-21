Indonesia set to lift quarantine rules for overseas tourists

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s tourism minister says the country will lift all quarantine requirements for overseas visitors entering the country, two years after it imposed border restrictions due to COVID-19. Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters that foreign tourists will still be required to have a negative PCR test before entering the country. Quarantine requirements will be lifted from Tuesday, he added. The government is hoping the easing of travel restrictions will boost the number of foreign tourist this year to over 3 million. This month, Indonesia also lifted the negative COVID-19 test result as a requirement for domestic flights.