Iran leader signals support for nuke talks at critical stage

By AMIR VAHDAT

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has signaled support for Tehran’s nuclear negotiations to secure sanctions relief, a rare reference to the still-halted talks as world powers near a diplomatic turning point. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday stressed the importance of Iranian economic self-sufficiency during a lengthy televised speech on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. But he quickly added that there was nothing wrong with seeking sanctions relief. Khamenei, whose pronouncements are considered vital, has remained largely silent on the negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. His vague but supportive comments signaled that Iranian negotiators retained political space and flexibility as world powers appear set to complete negotiations.