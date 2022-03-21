Israeli PM, UAE crown prince in Egypt for diplomatic talks

By SAMY MAGDY and LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Israel’s prime minister, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Egypt’s president have held meetings to discuss the war in Ukraine and other issues. The leaders made unannounced trips to Egypt on Monday. The talks come as Israel seeks to mediate between warring Russia and Ukraine. Egypt and the UAE have grown relationships with Russia in past years, though both joined a U.N. General Assembly vote calling on it to stop its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Egyptian and Israeli officials, as well as Emirati state news, said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had arrived in Egypt.