Jamaicans shun UK royal visit, demand slavery reparations

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dozens of well-known leaders in Jamaica including professors and politicians are demanding an apology and slavery reparations as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare for a trip to the former British colony. The group is rejecting the visit of Prince William and Kate scheduled for Tuesday, part of a larger trip to the region that coincides with the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The weeklong trip aims to strengthen Britain’s ties with Commonwealth countries, but it’s off to a rocky start and comes as some countries consider cutting ties to the monarchy like the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados did in November.