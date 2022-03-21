‘Kill more’: Facebook fails to detect hate against Rohingya

By VICTORIA MILKO and BARBARA ORTUTAY

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A new report has found that Facebook failed to detect blatant hate speech and calls to violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority in advertisements submitted to run on its platform. The report shared exclusively with The Associated Press showed the rights group Global Witness submitted eight paid ads for approval to Facebook, each including different versions of hate speech against Rohingya. All eight ads were approved by Facebook to be published. The ads were not published, but the results confirmed that despite its promises to do better, Facebook is not effectively preventing hate speech on its platforms. Experts say such ads continued to appear even though they played a role in acts of genocide against the Rohingya.