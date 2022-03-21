Mexican president revels in new airport; questions remain

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has inaugurated a new Mexico City airport, one of his four hallmark building projects. The government pulled out all the fanfare, releasing a documentary on the project showing an army general talking to a statue. The terminal was built by the army, on an army airbase, and named after an army general. But the new terminal opened with only 20 flights per day Monday, in part because it is so far from the city and rail links and expressways have yet to be completed. There is only one international flight to Caracas, Venezuela, operated by a Venezuelan carrier that is under U.S. sanctions.