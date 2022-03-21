Musical about the making of the film ‘Jaws’ finds its star

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The stage musical about the making of the classic film “Jaws” has speared its leading man — Jarrod Spector. Tony-nominated Spector, whose Broadway credits include “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “The Cher Show,” will play Steven Spielberg in “Bruce.” “Bruce,” based on “Jaws” screenwriter Carl Gottlieb’s 1975 memoir “The Jaws Log,” will premiere at Seattle Rep, with previews beginning May 27 and an opening night set for June 8. It is named after the nickname given to the 25-foot mechanical Great White Shark stars of “Jaws.” The musical centers on a young Spielberg facing obstacles to make the ground-breaking film.