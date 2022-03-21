Nicaraguan judge sentences 2 children of former president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Nicaragua has given an eight-year prison sentence to Cristiana Chamorro, a journalist, potential presidential contender and daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro. Chamorro and her brother Carlos Fernando Chamorro were convicted of money laundering and other crimes earlier this month for their work with her mother’s non-governmental organization. Cristiana Chamorro will serve her sentence under house arrest, while Carlos Fernando Chamorro was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison. Two members of her mother’s foundation were handed 13-year sentences and a driver got seven years. Cristiana Chamorro was one of several dozen opposition figures imprisoned on similar charges by President Daniel Ortega’s government.