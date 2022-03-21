Rain finally in forecast for Texas areas scorched by fires

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Forecasters say rain is finally in the forecast for parts of Texas hit by wildfires. The wildfires are already blamed for two firefighter deaths — one in Texas and one in Oklahoma. The largest of the fires is known as the Eastland Complex. It’s burned nearly 85 square miles in an area around 120 miles west of Dallas and is 30% contained. Forecasters say that although rain will provide relief in dry areas, windy weather also is in the forecast. Another fire prompted evacuations of several small towns in Hood County, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas. That blaze, known as the Big L fire, has burned about 9 square miles and is 5% contained.