Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for the strategic port city of Mariupol is raging on. Ukraine has rejected a Russian offer to evacuate its troops from the besieged city and Russian bombardment continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at an art school in the Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb. The fighting is exacting a heavy toll on civilians. The U.N. says more than 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine.