S. Korea’s Yoon faces obstacles in plan to ditch Blue House

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s outgoing liberal government takes issue with a plan by its rival and conservative President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol to relocate the presidential office by his inauguration in May. The development could put Yoon’s ambitious project in doubt and trigger a domestic political firestorm. On Sunday, Yoon said he would abandon the current mountainside presidential palace of Blue House and begin his term at a new office established at the Defense Ministry compound in Seoul on May 10. The presidential office of departing President Moon Jae-in said Monday that Yoon’s relocation schedule is too tight and that it would be appropriate to implement the relocation after sufficient preparations.