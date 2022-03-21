Taliban announcement a clear sign girls returning to school

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Education Ministry has announced that schools for all students will open this week — the clearest sign yet that girls will be allowed back in school. Girls have been denied education beyond Grade 6 since the Taliban swept back into power last August. The international community has been relentless in urging Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to allow girls to return to school. Earlier this year, the new rulers opened up universities for women, although classes are gender segregated. They also promised girls would be allowed to return to classes in all grades following the Afghan new year, which was being celebrated Monday.