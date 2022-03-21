We witnessed Mariupol’s agony and fled a Russian hit list

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A team of Associated Press journalists documented the agony of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol from inside the city center when they learned their names were on a Russian list. One of them tells his story of their rescue by Ukrainian soldiers as the Russian forces closed in on a hospital treating the wounded. The first-person account of the siege of Mariupol comes from Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov. He and his colleague Evgeniy Maloletka escaped the city on March 15. And the hospital? It’s been taken over by Russian soldiers.