Artifacts seized from U.S. billionaire returned to Israel

By KAREN MATTHEWS and ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York announced the repatriation of $5 million worth of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt to Israel. The 39 items being returned to Israel on Tuesday include two gold masks dating from about 5000 B.C. that are valued at $500,000. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says his office is proud to return historic antiquities to where they rightfully belong. Steinhardt is a major donor to cultural institutions in Israel. His attorneys have said previously that the dealers from whom Steinhardt bought the antiquities represented to him that they held lawful title to the artifacts.