BuzzFeed cutting jobs, top editors leaving news division

By TALI ARBEL
BuzzFeed is reorienting its news division as the digital media company strives to increase its profitability. The company is offering voluntary buyouts in its high-profile, 100-person newsroom. Its news division is unprofitable but has won awards, including its first Pulitzer last year. Top editors leaving include Mark Schoofs, the editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, and deputy editor in chief Tom Namako, who announced a move to NBC News Digital on Tuesday. BuzzFeed’s shares have dropped more than 40% since the company went public in early December. Still, the company reported Tuesday that it had a solid year in 2021.

