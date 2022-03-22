Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a tiger mauled a worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred Tuesday afternoon at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators. Deputies say a caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure. Officials say the tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms. The man was transported to a hospital.