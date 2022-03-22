Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in South Carolina has released dashboard camera footage of a deputy killing a Black man who approached officers with a wooden stake. The man’s family said the man was moving slowly at the officers and shooting him was not justified. The footage shows Irvin D. Moorer Charley being shot with a stun gun with no apparent affect. He then runs at an officer as the deputy fires seven times . A representative for Moorer Charley’s family called on the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to release all videos, saying they show he wasn’t a threat. The sheriff said the officers were protecting themselves from potentially deadly violence.