AP National News
Published 5:05 PM

Family: South Carolina woman mauled by dogs; arms amputated

HONEA PATH, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina woman says her arms had to be amputated after she was mauled by three dogs on a road near her home. Shenna Green told news outlets her sister, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman, a mother of three, was attacked Monday while walking in Honea Path. Green says a man found Waltman in a ditch still being attacked and he fired a gun in the air to get the dogs off of her. Waltman’s family says she was airlifted to a hospital where both of her arms were amputated and part of her colon removed. The dogs were seized and authorities say an investigation continues.

