Grandmother asks judge to OK charges against Madison cop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A woman has asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, filed a petition Monday asking a judge to authorize homicide charges against Matt Kenny. The petition falls under Wisconsin’s so-called John Doe law, which allows citizens to ask judges to approve charges if prosecutors refuse to file any. The family of a man killed by a Wauwatosa officer in 2016 has employed a similar legal maneuver, and the judge’s decision in that case is expected within six weeks.