Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids

By STEVE PEOPLES, BRIAN SLODYSKO and JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Accusations that Missouri Senate Republican candidate Eric Greitens physically assaulted members of his family have added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate candidates who are so damaged that they put otherwise safe seats in play. Greitens has so far ignored calls to end his campaign. But the accusations serve as a reminder that Greitens is at least the third statewide Republican this cycle to face accusations of domestic violence. Republicans are well positioned to retake the Senate majority, but that could be at risk if GOP voters rally around candidates who may be toxic in a general election campaign.