Investigation: No adults involved in mock slave auction

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an investigation found that students at a North Carolina school pretended to “sell” Black classmates at a mock “slave auction” recently, but no adults were involved. News outlets reported Chatham County Schools officials said in a statement Monday that the code of conduct is being revised to ensure incidents like this are handled swiftly and with severe consequences from now on. Last week, a coalition of local groups called on the school board to address the situation at the J.S. Waters School in Goldston and require the instigators to apologize. Superintendent Anthony Jackson apologized and the school board adopted some policy changes.