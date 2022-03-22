Japan lifts power outage warning, but supply outlook fragile

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government lifted a warning of potential blackouts for the Tokyo region as weather and conservation efforts improved, but the supply outlook still appears fragile with several coal-fired plants offline. The energy shortfall came as people used more power to keep warm on an unusually cold, snowy day Tuesday and followed an earthquake last week that caused several coal-fired plants to temporarily stop generating electricity. The Economy and Industry Ministry lifted the alert for potential blackouts late Wednesday morning as sunny weather allowed solar power generation to resume. The ministry, however, called for continuing conservation efforts because some coal-fired plants will remain offline for up to another few months.