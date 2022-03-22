Judge ends lengthy conservatorship for actor Amanda Bynes

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Amanda Bynes has been released from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in her parents’ control for nearly nine years. Ventura County Judge Roger Lund terminated the conservatorship of the 35-year-old Bynes at a hearing on Tuesday in a courtroom in the California city of Oxnard. The judge says Bynes has demonstrated she is competent to handle her own affairs. Bynes became a teenage star on Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show” and appeared in the films “Hairspray” and “What a Girl Wants.” The conservatorship was established in 2013 when her parents said her mental health struggles made them fear for her safety.