New Zealand to remove pandemic mandates as omicron wanes

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will remove many of its COVID-19 pandemic mandates over the next two weeks as an omicron outbreak begins to wane. People will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit places like retail stores and restaurants from April 4. A vaccine mandate will be scrapped for teachers, police officers and waiters, though it will still be required for health care and border workers. And limits on large crowds will be easing as well. New Zealand is still seeing its highest infection rates and hospitalizations of the pandemic, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the limits that were used the past two years have saved lives. The changes mean many restrictions will end before tourists start returning to the country.