Nygard to face U.S. extradition after Canada case completed

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to be extradited to the United States to faces sex-related charges there, but only once his criminal case in Canada is completed. Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he issued an order to that effect. Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York. Authorities in the U.S. allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls. Last fall, Nygard was also charged in Toronto with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s. He has denied those allegations as well.