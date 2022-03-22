Police: 4 Israelis killed in stabbing attack, suspect shot

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a knife-wielding Arab man has killed four people and seriously wounded two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. Police say the assailant Tuesday careened his car into a cyclist and then stabbed four people across a swath of the city center. Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the attacker at the scene. Israeli media say the attacker was a Bedouin Arab man who was imprisoned for four years after he admitted he intended to join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims.