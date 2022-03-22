Protesters in Jamaica spurn royals ahead of official visit

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Protesters in Jamaica have raised their fists and donned T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases “Seh Yuh Sorry!” and “Apologize now!” as they demonstrated just hours before Prince William and Kate arrived. Tuesday’s protest comes after dozens of prominent leaders in Jamaica publicized a letter demanding and apology and slavery reparations. They also decried the weeklong Central American and Caribbean tour that the royal couple embarked on Saturday, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. The royal couple’s trip was organized at the queen’s behest as some countries debate cutting ties to the monarchy.