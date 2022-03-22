S. Carolina officer: ‘I saw something’ before fatal shooting

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

Dashboard camera footage shows a small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man repeatedly told investigators and her boss that the man had something in his hand, but she didn’t know what it was. The footage of the Feb. 6 shooting in Hemingway was released by state agents. The camera shows Hemingway Police Officer Cassandra Dollard, working alone, slipped and fell in a muddy ditch as she approached the man’s car. She told him to stay in the car and fired one shot at close range as he came out. Robert Junior Langley died a short time later. Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter.