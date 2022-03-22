Terrain, rain hampering search at site of China plane crash

By DAKE KANG and NG HAN GUAN

Associated Press

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Rough terrain and rain are hampering the search for clues into the cause of a China Eastern plane that inexplicably fell from the sky and tore into a remote mountainside, presumably killing all 132 people on board. Searchers on Wednesday were combing the crash site and a widespread debris field for the flight data and cockpit voice recorders. Video clips posted by China’s state media show small pieces of the Boeing 737-800 plane scattered over the forested area, some in green fields, others in burnt-out patches with raw earth exposed. Each piece of debris has a number next to it, the larger ones marked off by police tap. Investigators say it is too early to speculate on the cause of the disaster.