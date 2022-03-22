Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1

By GERALD HERBERT and REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

ARABI, La. (AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. Parts of St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, appeared to take the brunt of the weather’s fury, and that is where the so far single fatality occurred. St. Bernard Parish officials gave no details on how the person died; they said multiple other people were injured. The damage comes after other tornadoes spawned by the same storm system hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma.