Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders have accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed aid into the bloodied city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces also seized vehicles from the convoy despite earlier agreeing to the aid route. The Red Cross confirmed the failure of the latest attempt to get aid into the southern port city. Ukraine estimates that 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which has been devastated by weeks of Russian bombardment. The U.S. says Russian navy vessels offshore have joined in the strikes on Mariupol.