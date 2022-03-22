Woman’s arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ police chief says four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dead. The victim’s arm was severed arm as she was dragged by her stolen vehicle for a city block. Chief Shaun Ferguson says a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls are in custody after Monday’s carjacking. Two were turned in by their parents. All face second-degree murder charges, and Ferguson said he will recommend that they be charged as adults. The Monday afternoon carjacking left neighbors shaken. Some said they ran after the fleeing car on foot, screaming at the carjackers.