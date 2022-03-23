ASEAN special envoy sees minor progress in Myanmar mission

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s foreign minister has claimed minor initial progress in his mission as a special regional envoy seeking to facilitate peacemaking in strife-torn Myanmar. Prak Sokhonn, representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, spoke after his Wednesday return from a visit to military-ruled Myanmar, which was plunged into an extended violent political crisis after the army seized power last year. He said he was encouraged by the military government allowing him to meet with various parties to the conflict, but pessimistic about immediate chances for a ceasefire to end the violence. U.N. experts have characterized Myanmar’s conflict as a civil war.