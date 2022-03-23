Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs

By ALBERT AJI

Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Minister has landed in Damascus where he is to discuss with top officials mutual relations between the two strong allies and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s visit is the third by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s to Syria since he took office in August. Iran is a strong ally of President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters to help Syrian government forces. During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian is likely to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Iran’s negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and Damascus improving relations with the United Arab Emirates.