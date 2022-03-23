Pakistanis celebrate National Day with military parade
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistanis have celebrated their National Day with a military parade in the capital, Islamabad, showcasing this Islamic nation’s elite army units and high-tech weaponry, including short, medium, and long-range missiles, tanks, fighter jets and other hardware. Troops, including female soldiers, marched past a stand with political and military leaders. The parade was also witnessed by foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Countries who are attending a conference in Islamabad. Pakistan celebrates the National Day to commemorate March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.
