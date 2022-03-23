Pardoned ex-President Park heads home from S. Korea hospital

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former President Park Geun-hye is going home three months after being pardoned for one of South Korea’s worst government-corruption scandals. She was released from a hospital in Seoul on Thursday morning to supporters shouting, “President! President!” She later visited the grave of her father, military dictator Park Chung-hee, before going to her new residence in the southern city of Daegu. Park’s presidential ouster and imprisonment over bribery and other charges in 2017 marked a stunning fall from grace. She had served less than a quarter of her 22-year sentence before Moon pardoned her in December, citing her health problems and a need to promote unity in the face of pandemic-related difficulties.