Russia-Ukraine war fails to fuel Biden rebound: AP-NORC poll

By HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Brussels to meet with key allies and coordinate a stronger response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine. But a new poll shows Americans have yet to rally around Biden’s leadership. Concern about Russia has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month. But Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged. That’s according to the poll Thursday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.