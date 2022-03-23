Ukraine president pleads for worldwide show of support

By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy is calling on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy says the war breaks the heart of “every free person on the planet.” He will speak to NATO members by video to ask the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught. Meanwhile, NATO is estimating that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in a month of fighting in Ukraine, where fierce resistance has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.