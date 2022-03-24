4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say four people have been found dead at the foot of a building in the lakeside city of Montreux. A fifth person is hospitalized in serious condition. A spokesman for the Vaud regional police told The Associated Press that he couldn’t immediately confirm a news report in Swiss daily Blick that cited an unidentified police official who said that the five had jumped from a building Thursday. The spokesman told the AP an investigation is underway. He declined to provide further details.