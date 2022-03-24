Autopsy: Black man shot by off-duty deputy had 4 wounds

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy says a Black pedestrian shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy earlier this year was hit four times during the altercation in a busy North Carolina street. The autopsy released Thursday by North Carolina’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old pedestrian Jason Walker had wounds to his head, chest, back and thigh in the Jan. 8 shooting. The deputy has said he was defending himself after Walker jumped on the hood of his truck. The shooting prompted protests by demonstrators who questioned authorities’ account of what happened.