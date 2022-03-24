Blinken to Mideast as Ukraine war complicates US diplomacy

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Mideast and North Africa next week as the Biden administration strives to keep allies and partners united in opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine. With U.S. diplomacy facing serious tests on Ukraine and a range of regional issues, the State Department said Thursday that Blinken will visit Israel, Morocco and Algeria starting this weekend. In Israel, Blinken plans to press Israeli officials on support for the Ukrainian government. He’ll seek their thoughts on potential mediation with Russia to end the conflict and update them on the status of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, the State Department says.