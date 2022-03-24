Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Biden’s sports council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The White House has removed Dr. Mehmet Oz — best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show” — and former football star Herschel Walker from the President’s Council on Sports, Nutrition and Fitness as both men run for U.S. Senate. Both Oz and Walker are Republicans who were appointed by President Joe Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Oz claims he was being removed for political reasons. The White House on Wednesday posted a list of appointments to the council. A White House official says Oz and Walker were asked to resign because the White House doesn’t permit candidates for federal office to serve on boards.