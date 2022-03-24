Skip to Content
Judge scolds ex-NBA star Ray Allen for skipping jury duty

MIAMI (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen got scolded by a federal judge and ordered to donate $1,000 to charity for failing to show up at a trial after being selected as a juror. U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke told the 46-year-old Allen during a hearing Wednesday that he had disrespected the court. He had been selected to serve as a juror in a fatal carjacking trial but did not appear, even after Cooke delayed the trial for a day so he could attend the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett. Allen’s lawyer said his client is sorry for the misunderstanding.

