Kansas lawmaker apologizes for equating gavel with tomahawk

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member has apologized after he asked a Native American lawmaker whether she used a tomahawk rather than a gavel to quiet the House. Rep. John Wheeler, a Republican from Garden City, made the comment Wednesday to Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita. When Victors-Cozad used a gavel to quiet the House, Wheeler turned around and said he was “checking to see if that was a tomahawk.” Wheeler said he was joking but immediately apologized when some lawmakers voiced disapproval. He said he would apologize personally to Victors-Cozad and two other Native American members of the Legislature.