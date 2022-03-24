Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says group was armed, ready

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

Jurors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, are hearing from a second man who pleaded guilty in a scheme to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Kaleb Franks says the group was prepared to use a grenade launcher and machine gun against any resistance from Whitmer’s security officers at her vacation home. Franks is testifying against four men who are on trial for conspiracy: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. Ty Garbin has finished his testimony. He also pleaded guilty and says there’s “no question” the group wanted to kidnap Whitmer over her COVID-19 policies and their overall disgust with government. Franks is expected back on the witness stand Friday for cross-examination by defense lawyers.