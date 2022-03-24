Mid-Atlantic island girds for feared quake, volcano eruption

By BARRY HATTON

Associated Press

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Authorities on a Portuguese island in the North Atlantic are readying the possible evacuation of local people as six straight days of minor temblors stoke fears of a possible major earthquake or volcanic eruption. The president of the Azores Islands regional government said Thursday that airlines are increasing the number of flights into and out of Sao Jorge, where around 8,300 people live, for people who prefer to leave now. Scientists say it is hard to predict the consequences of the persistent, though low-intensity, seismic activity. The island municipality of Velas is the epicenter of more than 2,000 minor earthquakes since March 19.