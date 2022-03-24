Nations ‘united’ in seeking to cut Russian oil, gas imports

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of nations, including the United States and much of Europe, say they’re united in seeking to “radically” reduce imports of Russian oil and gas after its invasion of Ukraine. But they also want to ensure those efforts don’t fuel climate change. At a two-day meeting of the International Energy Agency that ended Thursday, governments floated a raft of ideas to cut energy use, tap new supplies of gas, oil and coal beyond Russia, and ramp up the use of renewable power. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Granholm chaired the meeting in Paris attended by 31 global energy ministers. The IEA’s chief says member countries have separate energy policies but all want to reduce Russian imports.