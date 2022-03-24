NATO extends Stoltenberg term for a year due to Russia’s war

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders are extending the mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year to help steer the 30-nation military organization through the security crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine. Stoltenberg tweeted Thursday that he is “honored” by the decision of NATO leaders “to extend my term as Secretary General until” Sept. 30, 2023. The former Norwegian prime minister was named to NATO’s top civilian post in October 2014. It’s the second time that his term of office has been extended. His mandate was due to expire in September. He was due to become the head of Norway’s central bank before Thursday’s annoucement.